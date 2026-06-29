BCG says AI will make renewables smarter, optimize existing assets
A new Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report says artificial intelligence (AI) is set to make renewable energy smarter and more efficient.
Instead of just building more wind or solar farms, the focus is shifting to getting the most out of what we already have: think optimizing performance, not just adding capacity.
AI could cut downtime and waste
BCG highlights that using 10 to 15 high-impact use cases could boost worker productivity by up to 25% and increase energy output by a few percentage points, all without new infrastructure.
These smart tools can predict equipment issues before they happen, fine-tune maintenance schedules, and help teams work better together.
The key takeaway? Bringing AI into daily operations could mean cleaner energy with less waste and downtime.