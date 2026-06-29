BCG says AI will make renewables smarter, optimize existing assets

AI could cut downtime and waste

BCG highlights that using 10 to 15 high-impact use cases could boost worker productivity by up to 25% and increase energy output by a few percentage points, all without new infrastructure.

These smart tools can predict equipment issues before they happen, fine-tune maintenance schedules, and help teams work better together.

The key takeaway? Bringing AI into daily operations could mean cleaner energy with less waste and downtime.