Unreleased Beats headphones spotted at FIFA World Cup
What's the story
The FIFA World Cup has become a platform for unreleased tech products, with players sporting new gadgets. The latest addition to this trend is the yet-to-be-released Beats over-ear headphones. US men's national soccer team star Antonee Robinson was recently seen wearing a two-tone variant of these headphones, featuring a white headband and housings with royal blue ear cups.
Questions raised
When will the headphones be available to public?
The headphones were first spotted in a US Federal Communications Commission database last month. However, there is still no word on when they will be available to the public or what color options will be offered. The possibility of swappable ear cups for customization also remains unclear. It is not known if Robinson's version is a custom-made one for him or a limited edition for select influencers.
Marketing strategy
Are they upgraded version of existing Beats Studio Pro?
Beats appears to be running an influencer seeding campaign during the World Cup, likely to create buzz ahead of a public release. However, it is still unclear when these headphones will hit the market. The uncertainty also extends to whether these headphones will be an upgraded version of the existing Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones or a completely new product line.