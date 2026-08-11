Beeper launches unified conversations across WhatsApp, Slack, and other platforms
Technology
Beeper just rolled out a feature that lets you combine all your chats with the same person, no matter whether they're on WhatsApp, Slack, or other platforms, into one single conversation.
No more jumping between apps to keep up; everything's finally in one place.
Beeper adds Android backgrounds, labels, polls
The update also brings customizable backgrounds for Android, the ability to sort messages into different labels, and polls on some networks.
Free users can now test out paid features like Incognito Mode and Send Later before deciding to upgrade.
Plus, iPhone users get CarPlay support for easier messaging on the go.