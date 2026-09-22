Beijing-based Z.ai halts coding assistant tools after unauthorized Git uploads
Z.ai, a Beijing-based AI company, has put some of its coding assistant tools on hold after users noticed their Git code was being sent to overseas servers without permission.
The problem was traced back to a default setting in its ZCode product that indexed user codebases.
Z.ai enables 0-data retention, open-sources assistant
After apologizing publicly, Z.ai enabled a zero-data retention feature and open-sourced the coding assistant running its latest AI model, GLM-5.3, to be more transparent.
Independent checks confirmed the uploaded data was deleted. Meanwhile, Chengming Technology took back its earlier claims about unauthorized uploads after admitting it used incorrect evidence.
Z.ai says it's stepping up security and will soon share a full report on what it is doing to protect users going forward.