Belkin launches 4 SureFind trackers for Android starting at $15
Technology
Belkin just dropped four new SureFind trackers for Android users, making it a lot easier to keep tabs on your stuff.
The lineup starts at $15 and includes the Spot, Loop Cable Tag, Card, and Wallet Stand, all working with Google's Find Hub network and appearing in the Find Hub app to help you find keys, wallets, or anything else you tend to misplace.
Most Belkin models arrive in September
The SureFind Spot is tiny and affordable with a keyring (think AirTag vibes), while the Loop Cable Tag doubles as a USB-C charging cable, so fewer battery swaps.
The Card slips easily into your wallet, and the Wallet Stand is a wallet itself.
Everything except the Wallet Stand hits Amazon and Belkin's site in September 2026; the Stand arrives in October.