Bellatrix Aerospace rolls out Project 200 for sharper Earth imaging
Bellatrix Aerospace, a Bengaluru-based startup, is rolling out Project 200, a new line of satellites designed to orbit just 180 to 200km above Earth.
These ultra-low-orbit satellites promise sharper images for things like defense, disaster response, and surveillance.
The first launches are planned for 2027 or 2028.
Bellatrix converts air into plasma fuel
Flying this low means dealing with intense atmospheric drag, but Bellatrix has come up with a clever fix: their satellites use a propulsion system that turns air particles into plasma fuel to stay in orbit longer.
This tech not only keeps the satellites up there but also slashes production costs by three to four times compared to regular low Earth orbit satellites.
Plus, less radiation at these altitudes means they can skip some of the pricey electronics usually needed for space.