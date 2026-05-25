Bellatrix Aerospace rolls out Project 200 for sharper Earth imaging

Bellatrix converts air into plasma fuel

Flying this low means dealing with intense atmospheric drag, but Bellatrix has come up with a clever fix: their satellites use a propulsion system that turns air particles into plasma fuel to stay in orbit longer.

This tech not only keeps the satellites up there but also slashes production costs by three to four times compared to regular low Earth orbit satellites.

Plus, less radiation at these altitudes means they can skip some of the pricey electronics usually needed for space.