Bellatrix Aerospace, TelePIX to launch VLEO imaging satellite 2028
Bellatrix Aerospace and South Korea's TelePIX are joining forces to build a very low Earth orbit (VLEO) satellite, aiming to capture super-clear geospatial images.
The launch is planned for 2028, using TelePIX's high-resolution wide-swath optical payload with TelePIX's proprietary AI-based image processing technology that covers a wide area with sharp detail.
Bellatrix equips VLEO satellite with ABEP
VLEO satellites orbit just 150 to 250km above Earth, closer than usual, which means better imaging but more atmospheric drag.
Bellatrix is tackling this by adding air-breathing electric propulsion (ABEP) and other systems to keep the satellite running smoothly.
TelePIX's Chouette payload is specially designed for these conditions, offering more than twice the observation width compared to similar technology.
Rohan Ganapathy calls partnership paradigm shift
Bellatrix CEO Rohan M. Ganapathy calls this partnership "a paradigm shift in precision imaging from space."
The mission isn't just about cool technology: it'll help with defense, disaster response, and environmental monitoring once it's up there.