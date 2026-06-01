Bellatrix Aerospace, TelePIX to launch VLEO imaging satellite 2028

Bellatrix equips VLEO satellite with ABEP

VLEO satellites orbit just 150 to 250km above Earth, closer than usual, which means better imaging but more atmospheric drag.

Bellatrix is tackling this by adding air-breathing electric propulsion (ABEP) and other systems to keep the satellite running smoothly.

TelePIX's Chouette payload is specially designed for these conditions, offering more than twice the observation width compared to similar technology.