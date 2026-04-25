Ben F Rasmussen probes why post-starburst galaxies stop forming stars

Post-starburst galaxies show molecular gas deficit

Researchers used powerful telescopes in China and Spain to check how much star-forming gas these galaxies have left.

Turns out, post-starburst galaxies have way less molecular gas—about one-half or even less compared to active ones.

That shortage helps explain why they stop making stars so abruptly.

But interestingly, some still hold enough gas that they might start up again someday, showing there's more variety and mystery in how these cosmic "shutdowns" happen than scientists once thought.