Ben-Gurion University study finds pollution heat and humidity trigger migraines

High pollution sometimes doubled hospital visits

Researchers followed more than 7,000 migraine patients in Israel for an average of 10 years.

They found that hospital visits went up on days when pollution levels (such as PM10 and PM2.5) were high—sometimes double the usual amount.

The study also found that people were about 9% to 10% more likely to have high use of migraine medication when exposed to higher pollution or nitrogen dioxide levels, especially during rough weather.

With climate change making dust storms and pollution episodes more common, keeping an eye on air quality could be extra important for anyone dealing with migraines.