Bengaluru-based Pronto accused of using outward-facing cameras to train AI
Pronto, a Bengaluru-based home services startup, is catching heat after it was alleged that some workers use outward-facing cameras during select opt-in jobs to help train AI.
The footage, shared with customers, raised privacy concerns online, especially after journalist Harsh Upadhyay's post about it went viral and sparked debate over transparency and consent.
Pronto says cameras require paid opt-in
Pronto says cameras are only used if customers specifically opt in and pay extra, with consent confirmed every time.
The company insists "By default there is no camera involved, and when there is, it's impossible to miss. ", and claims the pilot reaches 0.1% of customers.
They also say they follow India's data protection laws and that similar practices happen across the industry, promising to keep things transparent for users.