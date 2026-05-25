Bengaluru-based Pronto accused of using outward-facing cameras to train AI

Pronto says cameras require paid opt-in

Pronto says cameras are only used if customers specifically opt in and pay extra, with consent confirmed every time.

The company insists "By default there is no camera involved, and when there is, it's impossible to miss. ", and claims the pilot reaches 0.1% of customers.

They also say they follow India's data protection laws and that similar practices happen across the industry, promising to keep things transparent for users.