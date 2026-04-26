Bengaluru forum highlights data centers and frugal AI for India
Technology
At the Frugal Innovation Forum in Bengaluru, Indian and French innovators highlighted how combining data centers with frugal AI (tech that does more with less) could help India advance sustainably.
The big idea: smarter use of resources can drive tech progress without draining the planet.
Serish Gandikota outlines AI resource demands
Serish Gandikota from the Frugal AI Hub pointed out that powerful AI models like ChatGPT need special data centers packed with advanced chips, plus lots of water and electricity.
He emphasized that finding a balance between high-tech growth and smart resource use is crucial, as India and France have highlighted how combining data centers with frugal AI can help India advance sustainably.