Bengaluru hosts CLOUDxAI 2026, India's 1st major cloud AI event

Major tech firms attended CLOUDxAI

Major tech players like Google and Oracle showed up, with most attendees in senior engineering roles—showing just how fast AI is moving into everyday tech work.

The event kept things real with a strict no-sales-pitch policy and was backed by AWS User Group Bengaluru along with AWS and KodeKloud.

If you missed it this time, good news: organizers plan to expand CLOUDxAI beyond Bengaluru for future events. Keep an eye on LinkedIn or cloudconf.ai for updates.