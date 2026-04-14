Bengaluru hosts CLOUDxAI 2026, India's 1st major cloud AI event
Bengaluru just hosted CLOUDxAI 2026, the country's first big event focused on how AI is changing cloud tech.
More than 800 engineers and developers from 500-plus companies came together at NIMHANS Convention Center on March 14 to hear from more than 30 speakers, including Abhishek Veeramalla and Hitesh Choudhary, about real-world uses of Cloud-Native AI, LLMOps, Multi-Agent Orchestration, and Self-Healing Infrastructure.
Major tech firms attended CLOUDxAI
Major tech players like Google and Oracle showed up, with most attendees in senior engineering roles—showing just how fast AI is moving into everyday tech work.
The event kept things real with a strict no-sales-pitch policy and was backed by AWS User Group Bengaluru along with AWS and KodeKloud.
If you missed it this time, good news: organizers plan to expand CLOUDxAI beyond Bengaluru for future events. Keep an eye on LinkedIn or cloudconf.ai for updates.