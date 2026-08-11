Bengaluru Police roll out VANKI AI translator on Namma 112
Technology
Bengaluru Police have rolled out VANKI, an AI-powered translation tool for emergency calls.
The idea came after officers couldn't understand a Manipuri-speaking caller, which slowed down their response.
Now built into the Namma 112 helpline, VANKI instantly translates over 10 languages, including Manipuri, Bengali, Gujarati, and even Spanish, so callers can get help in their own language.
VANKI improves emergency access across languages
With so many languages spoken in Bengaluru, language barriers were a real problem during emergencies.
Officials say VANKI makes it easier for everyone to reach help fast, no matter where they're from or what language they speak.
It's being called a big step forward for public safety and inclusivity in India.