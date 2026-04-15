Bengaluru researchers led by Kavita Pandey develop aluminum battery composite
Researchers in Bengaluru, led by Kavita Pandey, have come up with a new composite material that helps aluminum batteries stay strong for much longer.
Aluminum batteries are already popular because they're affordable and hold a lot of charge, but they tend to wear out fast: something this breakthrough aims to fix.
MXene composite limits vanadium dissolution
The team tackled the problem of vanadium oxide dissolving inside the battery—a key reason for quick battery degradation.
By combining vanadium oxide with a highly conductive material called MXene, they created a composite that keeps the battery stable and boosts ion flow.
Tests showed these improved batteries kept more than 73% of their capacity after 100 charge cycles and still held 59% after 500 cycles, way better than regular aluminum batteries.
This could mean more durable, budget-friendly energy storage in the future!