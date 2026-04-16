Bengaluru's HAL museum reopens April 13 with 'Wings of Valor' Technology Apr 16, 2026

Bengaluru's HAL Heritage Center and Aerospace Museum is back after a big makeover.

Reopened on April 13, the museum now has cool new experiences like "Wings of Valor," an immersive simulation that lets you feel what it's like to fly with the Indian Air Force, complete with CGI, rocking chairs, and air effects.