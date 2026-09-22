Bengaluru's ContentLens launches AI tool protecting celebrity faces and voices
Bengaluru's ContentLens just dropped an AI platform that helps celebrities protect their faces and voices from being misused online.
The tool scans social media for fake ads or voice clones, then quickly alerts the celebrity's team with proof so they can act fast.
Actress Manisha Kandkur already used it to flag multiple instances of her likeness being used in fraudulent advertisements within days of onboarding.
ContentLens detects identity misuse in minutes
ContentLens's AI uses biometric signatures to catch identity misuse in minutes instead of months.
Founder and CEO of ContentLens, Rohan Sahu, shared that they often uncover things like fake endorsements and cloned voices that slip past others.
The company is also teaming up with music labels and brands to tackle scams, copyright issues, and counterfeit content, helping celebrities stay a little safer online.