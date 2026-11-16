Bengaluru's Pranjal Srivastava launches Zelmier.com AI platform for government tenders

Zelmier's "Find, Match, and Analyse" system gives businesses a single place to search, get AI-matched tenders, and analyze options before bidding.

Srivastava says he wants to make government contracts more accessible: "Government tenders represent a significant opportunity for businesses, but discovering the right tenders and understanding hundreds of pages of requirements can be extremely time-consuming. We want to make that process faster, more intelligent, and accessible to businesses of all sizes," said Srivastava, founder of Zelmier.

The goal? Level the playing field so businesses of all sizes can compete without wasting time.