Bengaluru's Raman Research Institute predicts petal-like corona shapes during eclipse
Scientists at Bengaluru's Raman Research Institute think the upcoming total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, could reveal some pretty cool petal-like magnetic shapes in the sun's corona.
Using data available up to August 10, 2026, and a data-driven computational model, their team, led by Dibyendu Nandi, senior professor in the Astronomy and Astrophysics theme at RRI, expects to see these unique patterns form during the eclipse, which could help us better understand how the sun affects things like satellites and communication here on earth.
Eclipse not visible in India
The total solar eclipse will kick off at 9:04pm IST and last just over two minutes.
You'll catch it if you're in most of Spain, parts of western Europe, some parts of the US and northwestern Africa, but not India this time since it'll be nighttime here.