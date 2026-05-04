BenQ launches 27-inch MOBIUZ EX271QZ QHD gaming monitor in India
BenQ just dropped the MOBIUZ EX271QZ, a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor built for players who want super-smooth action and crisp visuals.
Launched at ₹84,998 on April 25, it's now available online and in stores across India.
With a blazing 500Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 0.03 ms response time, it's made for anyone who hates motion blur during intense matches.
BenQ's QD-OLED with Game Art profiles
You get customizable Game Art Color Profiles (Fantasy, sci-fi, or Realistic) to match your game's vibe.
The QD-OLED panel delivers deep blacks and vibrant colors with up to 1,000 nits brightness and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.
There's HDMI 2.1 with eARC for easy connectivity, plus smart OLED protection like pixel refresh to help your screen last longer, even after marathon sessions.