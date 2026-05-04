BenQ launches 27-inch MOBIUZ EX271QZ QHD gaming monitor in India

BenQ's QD-OLED with Game Art profiles

You get customizable Game Art Color Profiles (Fantasy, sci-fi, or Realistic) to match your game's vibe.

The QD-OLED panel delivers deep blacks and vibrant colors with up to 1,000 nits brightness and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

There's HDMI 2.1 with eARC for easy connectivity, plus smart OLED protection like pixel refresh to help your screen last longer, even after marathon sessions.