Bharat1.AI reveals plans for 'AI city' in Bengaluru

The campus will run huge simulations to see how AI

The campus will run huge simulations to see how AI agents and systems handle real-life situations, helping make sure future tech is safe and reliable.

CEO Umakant Soni described the B1 AI Superpark as "the first step toward creating a city-scale validation framework," warning about validating systems in real-world environments, and saying, "We are at an inflection point in the AI revolution."

The summit highlighted that under the IndiaAI Mission 12 indigenous foundation models are being developed.