Bharat1.AI reveals plans for 'AI city' in Bengaluru
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Bharat1.AI just announced an ambitious "AI city" project—a 500,000 sq ft campus in Bengaluru designed to test and improve AI tech on a real-world scale.
The campus will run huge simulations to see how AI
The campus will run huge simulations to see how AI agents and systems handle real-life situations, helping make sure future tech is safe and reliable.
CEO Umakant Soni described the B1 AI Superpark as "the first step toward creating a city-scale validation framework," warning about validating systems in real-world environments, and saying, "We are at an inflection point in the AI revolution."
The summit highlighted that under the IndiaAI Mission 12 indigenous foundation models are being developed.
The 5-day summit brings together more than 500 sessions
The five-day summit (Feb 16-20) brings together more than 500 sessions from around the world.
It's become a major hub for conversations about how AI will shape everything from daily life to the planet's future.