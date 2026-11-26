BharatGen's new AI model can read blurry, handwritten Indian documents
What's the story
BharatGen has launched Patram 1.5, a revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) model designed to read and understand complex Indian documents. The launch comes as a solution to the challenges posed by poorly scanned, stamped, signed, and handwritten documents in multiple languages. The new model is an upgrade from its predecessor Patram 1, which was launched in June 2025.
Model capabilities
Patram 1.5 understands English mixed with Indian languages
Patram 1.5 is a 7-billion-parameter open-weight model that goes beyond just reading documents. It can also comprehend tables, charts, forms, photographs, and diagrams.
The model can handle multiple images in a single request and supports up to 32,000 tokens of text input.
It understands English as well as English mixed with Indian languages, making it highly versatile for different document types and languages used in India.
Processing method
Model combines OCR and LLM capabilities
Unlike traditional systems that use Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and large language models (LLMs) separately, Patram 1.5 combines both steps into one.
It processes a page as an image, reads it, and reasons over it in one go.
The model also introduces OCR 3.0 which lets users request specific details they need in plain language rather than dumping all text in a fixed format like older tools.
Model performance
It doesn't guess missing information
BharatGen has trained Patram 1.5 not to guess when information is missing/unreadable, a capability known as abstention.
The model explains what it cannot read and why if a field is blank or a number is blurry.
When a reasonable guess is possible, it shares it and flags it for human review.
This feature makes Patram 1.5 highly reliable for industries like banking, healthcare, and governance where accuracy is critical.
Evaluation results
BharatGen tested the model against other image-reading AIs
BharatGen has tested Patram 1.5 across 49 evaluations, including 34 public benchmarks and 15 tasks from PatramBench, its own test set of 11,828 items from 8,773 pages of Indian documents.
The model was tested alongside other image-reading AI models with up to 763 billion parameters and seven specialist OCR systems.
It scored an impressive overall score of 83 in these tests, matching the highest among all vision-language models assessed.
Accessibility
Patram 1.5 is available on Hugging Face
Patram 1.5 is available as open weights on Hugging Face, making it possible for banks, hospitals, and government offices to run the model on their own servers while keeping sensitive files private.
BharatGen plans to expand the capabilities of its models with more features like Digitize, Translate, and Edit in the future.
The firm aims to create a collaborative ecosystem across academia and industry by making Patram 1.5 open and deployable on domestic infrastructure.