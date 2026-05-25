Big Tech alone can't be trusted with AI: Anthropic co-founder
What's the story
Chris Olah, the co-founder of AI research company Anthropic, has called for greater oversight in the development of artificial intelligence (AI). He made these remarks during a presentation at the Vatican on Pope Leo's first encyclical on AI. Olah emphasized that tech companies alone should not be responsible for this important task and stressed the need for involvement from religious leaders, governments, and civil society.
Labor impact
Olah warns of large-scale human labor displacement
Olah warned that AI has the potential to displace human labor on a "very large scale." He said, "If that happens, supporting those displaced will be a moral imperative of historic proportions." The statement highlights the far-reaching implications of AI technology and its possible effects on employment and society as a whole.
Industry challenges
Olah highlights conflicting pressures on tech companies
Olah also noted that companies like his are under intense commercial, geopolitical, and personal pressures. These can sometimes conflict with the broader interests of society. "Every frontier AI lab ... operates inside a set of incentives and constraints that can sometimes conflict with doing the right thing," he said. He stressed that even well-intentioned researchers are not immune to these influences.