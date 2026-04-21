Bigme launches HiBreak Dual smartphone with E Ink and LCD
Technology
Bigme just dropped the HiBreak Dual, a smartphone that stands out with both a 6.13-inch E Ink display and a regular LCD screen.
The E Ink side is all about comfortable reading without eye strain, while the LCD handles your notifications and media, so you get the best of both worlds in one device.
HiBreak Dual starts at $359
Running on Android 14 with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip, the HiBreak Dual packs up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
It's got a solid 4,500mAh battery, supports 5G and dual SIMs, and comes with a basic camera setup (20MP rear, 5MP front).
Starting at $359, it's an affordable pick for anyone curious about E Ink tech on their phone.