Bill Gates tells Trump AI risks are 'not a hoax'
What's the story
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has pushed back against US President Donald Trump's skepticism over the need to slow down artificial intelligence (AI) development. Trump had previously warned that slowing down US AI could give China an edge, calling it "almost a conspiracy." He even dismissed the idea as "all a hoax." However, Gates disagrees with this perspective and believes that global safeguards for AI are essential.
Global perspective
Gates disagrees with Trump's views on China and AI safeguards
In an interview with NBC, Gates said, "All countries should want the safeguards in place."
He disagreed with Trump's view that China would not implement these safeguards.
"So anyone that says, 'Well, you know, China won't put these safeguards in place' - I totally disagree with that," he added.
Direct approach
Gates wants to discuss AI regulation directly with Trump
Gates has expressed his desire to speak directly with President Trump about the issue of AI regulation. He is confident that he can change Trump's mind on this matter.
"I hope that, given my life's work in the field, my saying how unique and different this is and how concerned I am will add to what he's hearing from other people," Gates said.
Regulatory push
Need for regulatory action on AI emphasized by Gates
Gates has stressed the need for more regulatory action on AI, involving law enforcement and politicians in discussions about safeguards and monitoring.
"You need law enforcement and the politicians to get into the discussion about what safeguards and monitoring look like," he said.
This comes as a response to concerns over advanced AI models potentially causing catastrophic events.
Ongoing discussion
Debate over AI regulation divides tech industry
The debate over AI regulation continues to divide the tech industry.
While some leaders like Anthropic and OpenAI advocate for regulation, others like NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg oppose it.
Gates's comments come as a response to these ongoing discussions and highlight his stance on the need for regulatory measures in AI development.