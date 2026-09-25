Bill Gates warns AI misuse could trigger a billion deaths
Technology
Bill Gates is sounding the alarm on artificial intelligence, saying that if AI falls into the wrong hands, it could lead to "a billion deaths" and even a billion deaths.
In a recent interview, he pointed out just how much power AI gives to bad actors, echoing growing worries from tech leaders about how fast this technology is moving.
Gates urges regulation, peers call slowdown
Gates doesn't think tech companies can police themselves when it comes to AI. He's urging governments to step up with real rules and safeguards so things don't get out of control.
Other big names in tech, like the CEOs of Anthropic and OpenAI, are backing him up, calling for a slowdown and more oversight before things go too far.