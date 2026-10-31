Crypto exchanges tighten security after $6.3B Binance hack raises alarms
What's the story
In light of the recent $6.3 billion hack of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, other crypto platforms are taking swift action to strengthen their security measures. The attack has raised alarms over the industry's vulnerability as it becomes more integrated into mainstream finance. Coinbase has updated its systems storing cryptocurrency keys offline "solely out of an abundance of caution." Meanwhile, Kraken is closely monitoring industry incidents for lessons to bolster its defenses.
Security concerns
'Security situation must be addressed immediately'
Chris Perkins, Franklin Templeton's head of crypto, stressed the need for immediate action to improve security.
He said, "For crypto to reach its full potential, the security situation must be addressed immediately."
This comes as US President Donald Trump's regulators push for deeper integration of digital assets into the financial system.
The move raises the stakes for an industry that has seen its fair share of major hacks.
Attack details
Hackers may have started with compromised software engineer's laptop
Following Thursday's attack, which analysts have linked to North Korea, Binance suspended withdrawals and promised to cover losses with company funds.
The company's co-CEO Richard Teng said on X that the "complex attack" may have started with a compromised software engineer's laptop.
This gave hackers access to systems used for processing withdrawals. Despite discovering more breaches later, software designed to erase traces of the attack complicated their investigation.
Rapid response
Binance has enough resources to cover losses, say executives
In the wake of the attack, rival crypto exchanges moved quickly to bolster their own systems and reassure customers that their tokens were safe.
A Kraken spokesperson said, "Full-time teams at Kraken look for potential vulnerabilities every day."
Despite the industry's shock over this unprecedented cryptocurrency heist, executives remained confident that Binance had enough resources to cover losses without causing broader financial repercussions.
Market impact
Bitcoin fell by over 4% on Thursday
The hack did have an immediate impact on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin fell by over 4% on Thursday, while Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, saw a decline of over 5%.
However, both tokens managed to recover some of their losses on Friday.
Despite this setback, Josh Riezman, chief legal and strategy officer at crypto firm GSR, said he expects no material losses for the industry as a whole.
Heist specifics
Attack similar to previous hacks linked to North Korea
The bulk of the heist took place in some 20 minutes late on Thursday.
It was similar to previous attacks linked to North Korea, US blockchain analysis firms TRM Labs and Chainalysis reported.
However, North Korea routinely denies any involvement in cryptocurrency thefts.
The country's mission in Geneva did not respond to requests for comment on this occasion either.
Attack methods
Hackers tried sophisticated laundering patterns not seen before
Security experts suspect that social engineering, a common tactic where hackers trick victims into revealing sensitive information or granting access to systems, may have been used in compromising the laptop.
Harry Donnelly, CEO of Circuit, a crypto risk infrastructure company, said companies are planning more employee training to guard against such attacks.
The hackers also tried sophisticated laundering patterns not seen before by Chainalysis.