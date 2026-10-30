North Korea behind Binance's $6B hack: Report

Binance's preliminary investigation into the security breach suggests that a "compromised DevOps engineer's laptop" may have been involved.

The breach allowed an attacker to access a service container and initiate unauthorized withdrawal transactions.

However, Binance has clarified that there is no evidence of any wallet private key leak.

The company has frozen $3 billion so far and promised to "cover all losses" from its SAFU fund and company funds while cooperating with law enforcement agencies to identify these criminals.