Bryan Johnson reveals he has autoimmune gastritis: What is it
What's the story
US entrepreneur and biohacker Bryan Johnson has revealed that he suffers from autoimmune gastritis (AIG), a chronic condition where the immune system attacks the acid-producing cells in the stomach. He announced his diagnosis on X, saying, "My stomach is eating itself." The disease affects an estimated 2-5% of people but is often undetected due to its subtle symptoms.
Health struggles
Johnson's hypothyroidism diagnosis in early 20s
Johnson's health problems date back to his early 20s when he was diagnosed with hypothyroidism. He managed the condition with hormone replacement therapy but remained unaware of another autoimmune disease developing in his body. "My stomach had begun attacking itself. But there was no routine test to find out, and I didn't have any symptoms," he wrote on X.
Medical tests
Diagnosis came after years of unexplained low ferritin levels
Johnson's diagnosis was confirmed in May, after years of unexplained low ferritin levels that didn't improve with dietary changes and iron supplements. "For 11 years, I've had low ferritin, without anemia... none of the iron would stick," he said. Previous doctors dismissed the issue as his hemoglobin remained normal.
Diagnosis process
How did he finally get diagnosed?
After forming a new medical team, Johnson underwent a colonoscopy, upper endoscopy, specialized blood tests, and stomach biopsies. While the colonoscopy was normal, blood tests showed elevated anti-parietal cell antibodies, and biopsies confirmed early autoimmune gastritis. "We now had a formal diagnosis. I have autoimmune gastritis," he wrote on X.
Disease impact
What is autoimmune gastritis?
Autoimmune gastritis damages the cells that produce stomach acid and intrinsic factor, making it hard to absorb iron and vitamin B12. If left untreated, it can result in nutritional deficiencies, anemia, nerve damage, and an increased long-term risk of stomach cancer. Johnson said his iron deficiency has been corrected with intravenous iron but admitted there's no approved cure for the disease yet.
Health advice
Experimental treatments, therapies being explored
Johnson said his team will keep monitoring the condition while looking at experimental immune-based therapies that could lead to better treatment options. He stressed these approaches are still investigational. In his post, he advised people not to ignore their health. "The absence of symptoms is not the presence of health," he wrote, adding: "Care for yourself... Care for life as it's the most precious gift there is."