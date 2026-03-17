Birdwatching can help keep your brain young: Study

Researchers looked at 58 adults from Toronto: half were expert birdwatchers (identified via performance-based screening and more accurate at bird identification than novices), and half were beginners. Using brain scans while participants performed bird-identification/matching tasks with different bird images, they compared how each group's brains responded.

Findings of the study

Experts showed stronger brain structure and activity in areas linked to focus and recognition when spotting unfamiliar birds.

Even better: these changes seem to make their brains more resilient as they age, hinting that hobbies like birdwatching might help keep your mind sharp longer.