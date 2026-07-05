Bismarck Sea volcano started erupting May 8, island may form
A volcano under the Bismarck Sea, just north of Papua New Guinea, started erupting on May 8, 2026.
Earthquakes kicked things off beneath the seafloor, and NASA satellites soon caught dramatic steam plumes and strange colors in the water.
Scientists are keeping a close eye: if enough volcanic material piles up, we might actually see a brand-new island form.
Satellites detect activity at Titan Ridge
Satellites have tracked the action step by step: NASA's PACE spotted greenish, disturbed water; ESA's Sentinel-2 and Landsat 9 saw eruptions nearing the surface.
On May 12, Suomi NPP detected heat over seven square kilometers (signs of a shallow vent).
Most activity is happening at Titan Ridge, where eruptions are usually pretty mild.
Experts warn seawater could escalate activity
While this eruption isn't as wild as Tonga's in 2022, experts say things could ramp up if seawater reaches the magma chamber below Titan Ridge.
The event has grabbed attention worldwide from volcanologists and researchers eager to see what happens next.