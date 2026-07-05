Bismarck Sea volcano started erupting May 8, island may form Technology Jul 05, 2026

A volcano under the Bismarck Sea, just north of Papua New Guinea, started erupting on May 8, 2026.

Earthquakes kicked things off beneath the seafloor, and NASA satellites soon caught dramatic steam plumes and strange colors in the water.

Scientists are keeping a close eye: if enough volcanic material piles up, we might actually see a brand-new island form.