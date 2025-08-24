Black holes could be creating dark energy, study suggests
A new study published this week hints that black holes could be turning leftover star matter into dark energy—the mysterious force speeding up the universe's expansion.
The idea, called "cosmologically coupled black holes" (CCBH), suggests black holes are basically bubbles of dark energy formed when stars collapse.
This comes from fresh DESI data that doesn't quite fit with what scientists expected.
CCBH theory could solve cosmic mysteries
If true, the CCBH theory could change how we think about both black holes and the universe's growth.
It even offers a possible fix for some long-standing puzzles, like why there's less matter since the Big Bang and how neutrinos get their mass.
By linking dark energy to star formation rates, it opens up new questions—and maybe some answers—about how everything in the cosmos fits together.