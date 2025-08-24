SpaceX's Starship set for liftoff in bid to reach orbit

Super Heavy booster aims for soft splashdown

This time, the Super Heavy booster will aim for a soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico using backup engines—switching things up from previous land recoveries.

Meanwhile, Starship will carry a batch of dummy Starlink satellites, test firing its engines again while on a suborbital path, and then reenter over the Indian Ocean to see how new heat shield tiles and steering flaps handle real-world stress.