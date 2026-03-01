On March 3, 2026, a unique astronomical phenomenon known as a selenelion will occur. This event will offer stargazers the rare opportunity to witness both a Blood Moon and the rising Sun simultaneously. The total phase of this lunar eclipse will be visible from the Pacific Rim, with North America (particularly within the eastern time zone) experiencing it during dawn's early light.

Atmospheric trick What is selenelion? The selenelion event is made possible by atmospheric refraction, which makes celestial objects appear higher in the sky than they actually are. This phenomenon creates a brief window of about 1-3 minutes (depending on your location) where you can see the Sun rising in the east-southeast and the eclipsed full Moon setting in the west-northwest at the same time.

Regional differences Tips for best viewing experience The visibility of the selenelion event will depend on your location. In some areas, like Santa Fe and Denver, the lower-right portion of the Moon may appear darker or "smudged" as it disappears beyond the western horizon. However, farther north from Jackson and Butte, the Moon will look perfectly normal as it sets.

