Blood test to detect hidden tumors being trialed in UK

Enlighten blood test targets 10 types of solid cancers

Enlighten is being tried out on 10 types of solid cancers, including breast, lung, and melanoma.

Dr. Victoria Goss points out that early diagnosis is crucial, especially since regular screenings are limited in the UK.

Backed by national health research funding and biotech partners, the goal is to help more people get treated sooner—something participant Ian Robinson hopes will make a real difference for future patients.