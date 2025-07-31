Next Article
Blood test to detect hidden tumors being trialed in UK
A new clinical trial in Hampshire and Dorset is testing a simple blood test called Enlighten, designed to catch cancer early by looking for proteins linked to hidden tumors.
Led by the Southampton Clinical Trials Unit, the study aims for 1,000 volunteers—450 people are already on board.
Enlighten blood test targets 10 types of solid cancers
Enlighten is being tried out on 10 types of solid cancers, including breast, lung, and melanoma.
Dr. Victoria Goss points out that early diagnosis is crucial, especially since regular screenings are limited in the UK.
Backed by national health research funding and biotech partners, the goal is to help more people get treated sooner—something participant Ian Robinson hopes will make a real difference for future patients.