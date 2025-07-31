Next Article
Microsoft Copilot gets new 'Smart' mode: What it means
Microsoft is rolling out a new "Smart" mode in its Copilot app, letting the AI switch between thinking fast or going deep depending on what you need.
Right now, only some users can try it out through a model selector in the app and website.
GPT-5 might power the new 'Smart' mode
This Smart mode probably runs on OpenAI's upcoming GPT-5, giving Copilot more flexibility to handle different types of questions.
Microsoft is also bundling Copilot with new Windows devices to boost user experience.
It's another sign of how serious Microsoft is about making AI a bigger part of everyday tech.