Bloomberg, 2 others pay to access Trump's posts 50-milliseconds faster
What's the story
Financial news giant Bloomberg and high-frequency trading firms Susquehanna International Group and Jump Trading have signed up for Truth Social's paid API. The service gives faster access to US President Donald Trump's market-moving posts for as much as $100,000 per month. This is the first reported instance of customers signing up for Truth Social's paid data service, dubbed Truth API.
Service details
Service gives subscribers an edge in responding to announcements
The Truth API service provides Trump's posts nearly 50 milliseconds faster than standard access. This gives subscribers an edge in responding to announcements that could impact financial markets.
The service also enables automatic monitoring of posts, eliminating the need for manual checks on the platform.
Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, launched this product in July targeting trading firms and other financial institutions.
Market impact
Even minor time difference can be crucial for trading firms
Trump often uses Truth Social to announce or hint at decisions on trade, tariffs, foreign policy, and other issues that can impact stocks, currencies, oil prices, and other financial assets.
For trading firms, even a minor difference in the time taken to receive information can make a big difference.
Automated systems can analyze a post and place orders before investors who receive the same information through slower channels have time to react.
Customer details
Over 10 customer agreements signed for Truth API
In August, Trump Media told investors it had signed over 10 customer agreements.
The company said its customers are mostly Wall Street trading firms paying between $60,000 and $100,000 a month for the service.
However, this arrangement has drawn scrutiny as Trump has a financial stake in the company selling this service.
Legal scrutiny
Democratic senators have raised concerns over the service
Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff have asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate if this service violates securities laws.
Further legal concerns stem from Intercept Media and the Freedom of the Press Foundation suing Trump in August, seeking to stop official government announcements from being posted exclusively on Truth Social while this paid service exists.
Revenue generation
An opportunity to monetize data
The Truth API service provides Trump Media with an opportunity to monetize the data shared on its social media platform, beyond its traditional media operations.
The company has been struggling financially, with its shares down more than 50% in 2026 as per the Reuters report.
Truth Social's daily traffic has also declined by over 30% in the last year.
Its market cap has dropped from about $8 billion at its March 2024 public-market debut to some $1.8 billion.