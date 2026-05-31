Blue micro-moon to rise May 31 2026 at apogee

Last blue micro-moon occurred October 2020

The last double feature like this was in October 2020. On May 31, the blue micro-Moon will be visible across India (just check for clear skies).

You might notice the Moon looking orange near the horizon before turning bright white as it climbs higher.

The size difference isn't obvious to the naked eye, but it's still a great excuse for some late-night stargazing or sharing cool pics with friends.