Blue micro-moon to rise May 31 2026 at apogee
Technology
Heads up, sky watchers!
On Sunday, May 31, 2026, you'll get to see a rare blue Moon that's also a micro-Moon.
A blue Moon is simply the second full Moon in a month, a cool event that only happens every few years.
This time, it'll look a bit smaller than usual because it's at its farthest point from Earth (apogee), making it a micro-Moon.
Last blue micro-moon occurred October 2020
The last double feature like this was in October 2020. On May 31, the blue micro-Moon will be visible across India (just check for clear skies).
You might notice the Moon looking orange near the horizon before turning bright white as it climbs higher.
The size difference isn't obvious to the naked eye, but it's still a great excuse for some late-night stargazing or sharing cool pics with friends.