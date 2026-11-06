Blue Origin delays next rocket launch to January 2027
What's the story
Blue Origin's next rocket launch has been pushed to January 2027, an internal memo from CEO Dave Limp revealed. The decision comes after a catastrophic incident in May 2026, when a New Glenn rocket exploded on its launchpad during a hot-test. The explosion caused extensive damage to the company's infrastructure in Florida and halted further operations.
Repair progress
Limp attributes slower repairs to weather issues
In the memo, Limp noted that the launchpad's Vehicle Access Tower has been repaired and restacked, while the launch bridge has also been restored.
He attributed weather issues to the slower-than-expected pace of these repairs.
Despite this setback, Limp praised his team's efforts in getting back on track with their flight schedule.
Expansion
NASA contract for Mars communications network
Despite the delay, Blue Origin is poised for major expansion in space once it gets the green light to launch again.
In September, the Jeff Bezos-owned company bagged a contract from NASA to set up a telecommunications network for Mars.
Its New Glenn rockets are also set to deliver additional equipment into space for Amazon's Leo satellite broadband service.