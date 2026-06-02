Blue Origin New Glenn explosion may delay Amazon internet satellites

Amazon risks July 2026 satellite deadline

Amazon now faces a tough challenge to hit its July 2026 deadline for launching one-half of its satellite network.

While SpaceX could step in, its rockets can't carry as much as the New Glenn, so it would take more trips.

The delay also puts Blue Origin's lunar lander mission and parts of NASA's Artemis program in limbo, with NASA still figuring out how much this will affect its schedule.