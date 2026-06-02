Blue Origin New Glenn explosion may delay Amazon internet satellites
Technology
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket exploded during a test, wrecking the launch pad and destroying a booster.
This setback means at least a six-month delay for launches, which could push back Amazon's big plan to get thousands of internet satellites into orbit, and might even impact NASA's upcoming moon missions.
Amazon risks July 2026 satellite deadline
Amazon now faces a tough challenge to hit its July 2026 deadline for launching one-half of its satellite network.
While SpaceX could step in, its rockets can't carry as much as the New Glenn, so it would take more trips.
The delay also puts Blue Origin's lunar lander mission and parts of NASA's Artemis program in limbo, with NASA still figuring out how much this will affect its schedule.