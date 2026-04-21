Blue Origin New Glenn failure could delay NASA Artemis return

FAA investigates New Glenn launch

The failed launch is now under investigation by the FAA, and that could slow down Artemis even more.

The New Glenn rocket was supposed to help send Blue Origin's Blue Moon lander into space, but with this setback, the already-delayed moon landing might not happen until 2028.

Blue Origin says it's hoping to launch a Mark 1 test lander before the end of the year—even if things are looking a bit uncertain right now.