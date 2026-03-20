Blue Origin plans 52,000 satellites for AI in space

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos's space company, just asked the FCC for permission to send up nearly 52,000 solar-powered satellites as part of Project Sunrise. These satellites will work as floating AI data centers in space, using clean energy and could expand industry computing capacity in orbit and complement terrestrial data centers.

Project Sunrise Project Sunrise aims to run artificial intelligence workloads in orbit. The sheer scale, nearly 52,000 satellites, is ambitious and could change how we think about cloud computing.

Competition in the sky Blue Origin isn't alone here. SpaceX (Elon Musk's company) and a startup called Starcloud are also planning their own AI satellite networks.

The competition shows how quickly private companies are moving to bring more AI power from space down to Earth.