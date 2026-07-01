New Glenn rocket exploded on May 28

Why did Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket blow up?

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:06 pm Jul 01, 202601:06 pm

What's the story

Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, is still investigating the cause of its New Glenn rocket's explosion on May 28. In a recent post on the company's website, CEO Dave Limp said they are working to "identify and correct the root cause" of the incident. Limp noted that early analysis points to an issue in "the aft section of the first stage" of New Glenn.