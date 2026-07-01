Why did Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket blow up?
What's the story
Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, is still investigating the cause of its New Glenn rocket's explosion on May 28. In a recent post on the company's website, CEO Dave Limp said they are working to "identify and correct the root cause" of the incident. Limp noted that early analysis points to an issue in "the aft section of the first stage" of New Glenn.
Rocket history
New Glenn's journey so far
After over a decade of careful development, Blue Origin launched New Glenn for the first time in January 2025. The rocket was gearing up for its fourth flight when it exploded during testing on May 28. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident. Despite this setback, Blue Origin is keen to get back on track with its launch schedule.
Space race
Blue Origin's race to resume flights
Blue Origin has become a key player in NASA's efforts to return humans to the Moon before President Donald Trump leaves office. To resume flights, the company not only needs to find and fix the cause of the explosion on May 28 but also rebuild its launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida. This is currently the only site that can accommodate the massive rocket.
Damage control
Damage caused by the explosion
The explosion destroyed a lightning tower and the transporter-erector, a large piece of equipment that moves New Glenn to the launchpad and stands it up. Nearby buildings were also damaged in the blast. However, Limp said some structures such as the on-site water tower, gas tanks, and rocket integration facility are "in good shape."
Facility upgrades
Plans for a new approach
Limp also revealed plans for changes at the Cape Canaveral launch complex. The company will replace the transporter-erector with a large crane to position New Glenn on the launch pad before flights. This new approach would not only expedite Blue Origin's return to flight but also increase New Glenn's flight frequency. The company had planned up to 12 launches this year before the May explosion incident.