Blue Origin joins orbital data center race, 51,000 satellites planned

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin has announced its entry into the race for space-based data centers. The company has filed plans with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for "Project Sunrise," a project aimed at establishing orbital data centers. The move is seen as a direct challenge to Elon Musk 's SpaceX, which is already working on its own orbital data center project.

Project details Project Sunrise aims to serve entire AI data center market Blue Origin's Project Sunrise intends to cater to the entire AI data center market and empower US companies working with AI. The company said, "By adding compute capacity to orbit, the constellation will expand total industry capacity and introduce new sources of clean power for compute workloads while preserving terrestrial infrastructure for uses that cannot be replicated in space."

Launch strategy Proposed satellite constellation to use optical inter-satellite links The proposal for Project Sunrise includes launching up to 51,600 satellites into "sun-synchronous orbits" between 500km and 1,800km from Earth. These satellites will use "optical inter-satellite links" or lasers to transmit data back to Earth. The communication will be with Blue Origin's upcoming Starlink rival TeraWave, which is yet to be approved by the FCC.

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Size comparison Bezos's vision for space-based data centers While Blue Origin's satellite constellation is much smaller than SpaceX's proposed "up to 1 million" satellites for its own orbiting data center project, the number of satellites in Project Sunrise is still huge. The 51,600 figure far exceeds the current count of 15,000 active satellites in orbit. This ambitious plan shows Bezos's vision of humanity building "giant gigawatt data centers in space" to directly harness solar energy for AI workloads.

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Market competition FCC urged to approve Project Sunrise In its FCC filing, Blue Origin has urged the Commission to approve Project Sunrise. The company believes that "encouraging diverse participation in the space-based data center market will catalyze advancements in technology and resource efficiency, ultimately leading to more robust and sustainable solutions." This move is seen as a way to create a competitive environment that would benefit consumers and industry alike.