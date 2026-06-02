Blue Origin to relaunch New Glenn by 2026 despite explosion Technology Jun 02, 2026

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos's space company, plans to relaunch its New Glenn rocket by the end of 2026, even after a big explosion during testing last week at Cape Canaveral.

CEO Dave Limp said more of the launchpad's infrastructure was in "good shape" than expected, and that a previously flown booster plus three upper stages "also look good."

Blue Origin has not yet said what caused the explosion, and stands out as one of Blue Origin's toughest setbacks so far.