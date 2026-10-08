Blue Origin unveils power tower to keep Moon bases running
Technology
Blue Origin just revealed the Power Tower, a new solar tech designed to keep Moon bases running.
Once it lands with the Mark 1 lunar lander, this 20-meter-tall tower unfolds and starts delivering steady energy, solving a big problem for future lunar missions.
Blue Origin plans lunar microgrid
Instead of relying on nuclear energy, the Power Tower captures sunlight at the lunar South Pole to generate over 10 kW, enough to support rovers, habitats, and resource extraction.
Blue Origin plans to link these towers into a microgrid, making it possible for humans (and their gear) to stick around on the Moon much longer.