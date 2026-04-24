Blue Origin's New Glenn suffers thrust problem, FAA pauses flights Technology Apr 24, 2026

Blue Origin just hit a bump in the road: its New Glenn rocket ran into a thrust problem during its third mission on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

While the booster landed safely, an engine glitch meant the satellite it was carrying couldn't reach its proper orbit and is now lost.

The FAA has paused all New Glenn flights while it investigates what went wrong.