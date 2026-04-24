Blue Origin's New Glenn suffers thrust problem, FAA pauses flights
Technology
Blue Origin just hit a bump in the road: its New Glenn rocket ran into a thrust problem during its third mission on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
While the booster landed safely, an engine glitch meant the satellite it was carrying couldn't reach its proper orbit and is now lost.
The FAA has paused all New Glenn flights while it investigates what went wrong.
New Glenn setback threatens space projects
This setback could slow down some big projects, including Amazon's Leo satellites and Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar efforts tied to NASA's Artemis program, with Blue Moon MK1 and Blue Moon MK2 both linked to future missions.
Blue Origin says it's working hard to fix things and keep up with its ambitious launch goals, even as it sorts out what happened.