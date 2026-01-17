Bluesky adds cashtags, LIVE badges to boost user engagement

Bluesky , a social networking platform, is rolling out two new features: cashtags and LIVE badges. The updates come as the platform has witnessed a spike in new installs after the X deepfake news went viral. The new features are aimed at enhancing user interaction on the platform, and capitalizing on this recent surge in popularity.

Introduction Cashtags: A new way to discuss stocks The cashtags feature will allow users to discuss publicly traded stocks using specialized hashtags. The idea was first popularized by Stocktwits, a social network for stocks with over 10 million users. To create a cashtag, users simply place a dollar symbol before the stock ticker symbol (e.g., $AAPL for Apple). This feature is expected to make Bluesky more competitive with other platforms like X that already have such capabilities.

Feature expansion What about LIVE badges? Along with cashtags, Bluesky is also expanding access to its "Live Now" experimental feature. The update lets users add a temporary "LIVE" badge to their avatar when they're streaming online on Twitch. The feature doesn't allow live streaming directly on Bluesky itself.

