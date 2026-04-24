Bluesky April 22 update doubles photo limit and sharpens images Technology Apr 24, 2026

Bluesky dropped a big update on April 22, 2026: now you can upload photos up to 2MB (double the old limit), and images look sharper with support for resolutions up to 4,000 pixels.

Sharing photos is easier too: instead of the old image grid, there's a swipeable carousel that keeps your photos' original aspect ratios, so no more awkward cropping.

Some users do miss the classic grid, but most will love the upgrade.