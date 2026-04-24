Bluesky April 22 update doubles photo limit and sharpens images
Technology
Bluesky dropped a big update on April 22, 2026: now you can upload photos up to 2MB (double the old limit), and images look sharper with support for resolutions up to 4,000 pixels.
Sharing photos is easier too: instead of the old image grid, there's a swipeable carousel that keeps your photos' original aspect ratios, so no more awkward cropping.
Some users do miss the classic grid, but most will love the upgrade.
Bluesky update narrows gap with Threads
These changes put Bluesky in direct competition with Meta's Threads, which is known for its own carousel and support for wide images.
Threads still lets you upload even bigger files (though they don't say exactly how big), but Bluesky's new features definitely close the gap for anyone who loves sharing high-quality photos.