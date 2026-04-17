Bluesky DDoS attack disrupts app and website, says data safe
Technology
Bluesky has been struggling with major outages since April 15 after a DDoS attack hit its app and website.
Feeds, notifications, threads, and search have all been glitchy or down at times.
The good news: Bluesky says your private data is safe and there's been no unauthorized access.
Bluesky promises 1pm ET update
If you've noticed slow load times or "Rate Limit Exceeded" errors on popular feeds, you're not alone. Even the status page is down right now, so updates are hard to come by.
Bluesky promises more information by 1pm ET today (April 17), while other networks using their protocol haven't been affected.
The team's still working to get things back on track.