Bluesky adds group chats to boost user engagement

Feature details

Group chats can have up to 50 members

The group chat feature on Bluesky supports up to 50 members, smaller than X's limit of 1,000. However, the company has said it may increase this limit in the future. Group chat creators can manage their chats as they wish and decide who can join them. They can also create an invite link that can be shared across the web, including in Bluesky posts, where it's displayed as an embedded card.